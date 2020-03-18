Whittingham's superb strike at Boro

Peter Whittingham, one of Cardiff City's greatest players, has died at the age of 35.

The former Aston Villa and England Under-21 midfielder had been in hospital for more than a week after suffering a head injury in a fall.

Whittingham established himself as a Cardiff legend during his 10 years with the club, making 459 appearances and scoring 98 goals before leaving in 2017.

He was renowned for scoring spectacular goals such as this one in Cardiff's 2008 FA Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough.