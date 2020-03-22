Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Football
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Scottish Football
Scotland
Burpees, press-ups & runs - keep fit at home with Glasgow City
22 Mar 2020
22 Mar 2020
From the section
Scottish
How to keep fit from home? Here's what some of the Glasgow City players have been doing...
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Football
'Premier League could resume before end of outbreak'
18h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Football
NRL to continue until government stops it
18m
19 minutes ago
From the section
Rugby League
Ex-Real Madrid president Sanz dies
16h
about 16 hours ago
From the section
European Football
How Nuno joined Europe's elite
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Dubai World Cup off to 'safeguard health'
13:56
Coverage starts in 26 minutes
From the section
Horse Racing