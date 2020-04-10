Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
England
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
England v West Germany 1990 - Gascoigne booking rules him out of the final
10 Apr 2020
10 Apr 2020
From the section
England
Paul Gascoigne booking in extra-time rules him out of a potential final.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
NHS initiative 'not a knee-jerk reaction'
16h
about 16 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Key questions before SPFL vote
13h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Football
UFC 249 postponed by 'powers that be'
07:54
Coverage starts in 23 minutes
From the section
Mixed Martial Arts
Coronavirus and sport - Friday's latest updates
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Sport
West Indies Tests 'less and less likely'
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
World Cup Rewind - watch England's 1990 semi-final
16m
17 minutes ago
From the section
Football