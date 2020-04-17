Can you recreate this classic Drogba goal at home?

For this week's #GoalsAtHome challenge, we want you to stay at home and recreate this stunning goal from Didier Drogba in Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup semi-final thrashing of Spurs.

Post your effort on social media by 19:00 BST on Wednesday, using #GoalsAtHome, and Football Focus will give the best ones the Match of the Day treatment on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Your best Thierry Henry volley #GoalsAtHome

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 25 April at 12:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.