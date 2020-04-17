I'm 'blessed' with the social workers in my team - Jeffrey

Senior social worker David Jeffrey says every one of his colleagues have stood up to the task of helping to deal with the coronavirus challenge.

The Ballymena United boss works as part of the Larne community care team in his day job and says that, while he misses football, its return can only come when it is safe for everyone involved.

"The people that we work with are our family, and we seek to do our best for them every day. We have continued to apply ourselves in the faithful way we always do," said Jeffrey, who signed a contract extension with the Sky Blues in March.