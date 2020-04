Michael O'Neill says he would consider a second spell as Northern Ireland boss after he left the post on Wednesday to focus on his job at Stoke City.

O'Neill was set to lead NI into March's Euro 2020 play-off with Bosnia-Herzegovina but the game is now scheduled for the autumn because of coronavirus pandemic.

O'Neill reflects on his eight years in charge, with reaching the 2016 Euro 2016 finals in France the highlight.