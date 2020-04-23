Can you recreate this Mata scissor-kick?

For this week's #GoalsAtHome challenge, we want you to stay at home and recreate this stunning scissor-kick from Juan Mata for Manchester United against Liverpool in March 2015.

Post your effort on social media by 19:00 BST on Wednesday, using #GoalsAtHome, and Football Focus will give the best ones the Match of the Day treatment on Saturday.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 2 May at 12:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

This video is available to UK users only.