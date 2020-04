With the football season on hold, BBC Sport NI is taking a look back at the best goals of the campaign so far and asking you to pick the best.

This week's Irish Premiership Goal of the Season play-off features the second semi-final contenders - a superb strike by Coleraine's Aaron Jarvis and Joe McCready's solo effort for Ballymena United.

You can vote here to see who will face off against Cliftonville's Ronan Doherty in the final.