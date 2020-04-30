Can you recreate this brilliant Bergkamp goal at home?

  • From the section Football

For this week's #GoalsAtHome challenge, we're asking you to recreate an all-time great Premier League goal - Dennis Bergkamp's jaw-dropping strike for Arsenal at Newcastle in 2002.

Post your effort on social media by 19:00 BST on Wednesday, using #GoalsAtHome, and Football Focus will give the best ones the Match of the Day treatment on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Your best Didier Drogba #GoalsAtHome

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 9 May at 12:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

This video is available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

A Premier League match ball rests between two seats in a empty stand in a stadium
  • From the section Football
Premier League
  • From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in NFL mode
Coronavirus sign
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos
Sporting Fingal celebrate
  • From the section Football