Can you recreate this brilliant Bergkamp goal at home?

For this week's #GoalsAtHome challenge, we're asking you to recreate an all-time great Premier League goal - Dennis Bergkamp's jaw-dropping strike for Arsenal at Newcastle in 2002.

Post your effort on social media by 19:00 BST on Wednesday, using #GoalsAtHome, and Football Focus will give the best ones the Match of the Day treatment on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Your best Didier Drogba #GoalsAtHome

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 9 May at 12:00 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

This video is available to UK users only.