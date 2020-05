It's down the final two for the Premiership Goal of the Season winner with Ronan Doherty and Aaron Jarvis vying for the top prize.

Doherty's cool finish for Cliftonville came after impressive build-up play against Linfield while Coleraine midfielder Jarvis hits the net with a long-range thunderbolt.

You can vote here to see who will have the honour of scoring the league's best goal of the 2019/2020 campaign.