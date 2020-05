David Beckham sees red and Michael Owen scores a wonder goal - relive another England shootout disappointment as Argentina win 4-3 on penalties after a game containing four goals, two penalties, a sending-off and a disallowed goal.

You can watch a full replay of Argentina v England from 13:00 BST on Sunday, 17 May on the BBC Sport website, or watch on the BBC Red Button and iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.