Nomads striker Wilde hits title target

Connah's Quay Nomads striker Mike Wilde says he has realised an ambition by winning the Cymru Premier with two clubs.

Wilde, who is currently fourth in the Cymru Premier's all-time top scorers list, is celebrating his eighth title after Nomads were crowned champions for the first time in the club's history.

Wilde, 36, previously won seven titles with The New Saints, who finished second in the table this season after the campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nomads have held a virtual celebration but Wilde says players will celebrate properly as soon as it is possible.