Former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany tells Football Focus why he thinks Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is the Premier League's best ever defender and a worthy title winner this season.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus - Saturday, 23 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.