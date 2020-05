Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson says players must prepare for the worst as far as football finances are concerned, saying nobody knows what the game will look like when it returns after the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old defender, who now spends his evenings delivering pizza, has encouraged team-mates - who like him have been furloughed - to take up temporary jobs.

Pearson says it is important players prepare themselves "financially as well as physically".