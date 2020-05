In this easy-to-follow recipe, professional chef and friend to footballers Jonny Marsh reveals the secrets to making Kevin de Bruyne’s bold and vibrant carbonara with a modern twist.

Ingredients you’ll need: linguine, 3 egg yolks, parmesan, 2 cloves of garlic, thyme, beetroot juice, 5 rashers of bacon and parsley (optional). You will also need a blender.