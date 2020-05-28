Bangor schoolboy's skills are Best for Bolasie

Bangor schoolboy Jackson Best says he was "buzzing" to win a 'Take the Stage' skills challenge on Yannick Bolasie's Instagram page.

The 10-year-old caught the Everton winger's eye with what he described as "a shuffle, a touch with the outside of your foot, then an L-shape - and the same with your other foot".

"I was nervous beforehand but then I really enjoyed it. It was amazing having a professional footballer talking to me like that," said Jackson, who plays for Carnmoney Colts and is coached by his father Stuart.