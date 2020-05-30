'Terrific..fantastic' - fans turn out to greet 1982 NI World Cup Squad

Fans lined the streets of Belfast to greet Billy Bingham and the Northern Ireland 1982 World Cup squad after their heroics in Spain.

BBC NI spoke to manager Bingham and players Norman Whiteside and Gerry Armstrong as they travelled through the city on an open-top bus, before enjoying a civic reception.

Sport Re-run, on BBC Two NI on Sunday 31 May at 20:15 BST, will feature highlights of Northern Ireland's historic 1-0 win over Spain in Valencia, with the programme available to watch again on iPlayer after broadcast.