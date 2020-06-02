Cheltenham fans buy cut-outs for play-offs

Cheltenham Town will be "cheered on" by cardboard cut-outs of fans at their potential League Two play-off semi-final against Northampton.

Ten former players, including Steve Elliott and Steven Gillespie, helped the Robins pass their £12,500 target in just over a day. Each cut-out will be signed by the team and returned to supporters.

The League Two season has still not officially been ended, although clubs indicated they wished to finish the campaign at its current point last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.