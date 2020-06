BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 10 June in European Championship history.

David Villa kick-starts Spain's Euro 2008 campaign with a hat-trick as they brush aside Russia 4-1 in Austria.

Also on this day in 2008, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was just being Zlatan in Salzburg, while Dmitri Payet stole the show for France in the opening game of Euro 2016.

Watch Euro 2020 on BBC Sport next summer