Two game proposal 'in the best interests of the game' - Johnston

NIFL Managing Director Andrew Johnston says the proposal of the Covid-19 Steering Group to play two more rounds of fixtures to finish the 2019-20 season "is in the best interests of the game".

The proposal, which would leave all clubs having played each other three times, 33 games in total each, was put to representatives of the 12 Irish Premiership clubs on Tuesday evening.

If clubs do not accept this, an independent panel will be employed to use a mathematical model to decide the final league positions.

Clubs have until Thursday to respond with their preference.