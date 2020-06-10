Bale stars for Wales, Henry's ridiculous pace & Euro icons go head-to-head

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from June 11 in European Championship history.

Gareth Bale stars for Wales as they mark their first game in a major tournament for 58 years with a 2-1 win over Slovakia at Euro 2016 in in Bordeaux.

Also on this day at Euro 2000 Antonio Conte scored a clever overhead kick for Italy and a young Thierry Henry showed his pace as France destroyed Denmark 3-0 in Bruges. While in 2012 Andriy Shevchenko and Zlatan Ibrahimovic went head-to-head in Kiev.

