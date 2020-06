BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 12 June in European Championship history.

England throw away a 2-0 lead in Eindhoven to lose 3-2 after Luis Figo's stunning goal sparks a Portuguese fight back at Euro 2000.

Also on this day in 2012 Jakub Blaszczykowski scores a stunning goal as Poland draw a grudge match with Russia, Ray Houghton writes himself into Irish folklore in 1988 and Luka Modric scores a brilliant volley for Croatia in Paris.

