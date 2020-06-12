U11s football team create their own lockdown cup final

An under-11s football team created their own lockdown cup final, following social distancing rules, after missing out on the chance to play it for real. And BBC Radio 5 Live asked Alistair Bruce-Ball to add some commentary!

The team made it to their own divisional cup final after a successful season but never got the chance to play and potentially lift the trophy because of lockdown.

After being 3-0 down, they battled back to make it 3-3, with seconds remaining.

But will they win the title?

The team members have relatives and friends that work for the NHS, emergency services and are carers, so they dedicated this video to those working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.