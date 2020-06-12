Van Basten hat-trick, Gascoigne's Wembley glory and Welbeck's cheeky finish

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 15 June in European Championship history.

Paul Gascoigne scored a magical goal at Wembley as England beat Scotland 2-0 in Euro 96, and Danny Welbeck netted a brilliant winner in England's 3-2 win over Sweden at Euro 2012.

Also on this day, Marco van Basten's hat-trick eliminated England from Euro 88 in Germany, and Ukraine v France was suspended for nearly an hour in 2012 because of an epic thunderstorm.

Watch Euro 2020 on BBC Sport next summer

Video available to UK users only.