Van Basten hat-trick, Gascoigne's Wembley glory and Welbeck's cheeky finish

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 15 June in European Championship history.
Paul Gascoigne scored a magical goal at Wembley as England beat Scotland 2-0 in Euro 96, and Danny Welbeck netted a brilliant winner in England's 3-2 win over Sweden at Euro 2012.
Also on this day, Marco van Basten's hat-trick eliminated England from Euro 88 in Germany, and Ukraine v France was suspended for nearly an hour in 2012 because of an epic thunderstorm.
