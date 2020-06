BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 14 June in European Championship history.

Spain are at their ruthless best as they beat the Republic of Ireland 4-0 at Euro 2012, but they can't stop the Irish fans singing.

Also on this day in 2004, Henrik Larsson scored a spectacular diving header for Sweden, a young Pavel Nedved helps the Czech Republic beat Italy at Euro 96 and Hungary claimed a memorable win over Austria in 2016.

