Dungannon Swifts reveal NHS kit

Dungannon Swifts reveal the playing shirts they will wear for the 2020-21 Irish Premiership season displaying the NHS logo.

"Dungannon Swifts FC will proudly wear the NHS logo on the front of our playing shirts. This is our way of saying 'Thank you' for all the hard work and commitment both NHS staff and all other key workers have shown in helping our community through the Covid pandemic," read a club statement.

The launch video, showcasing their new kit, is available to watch courtesy of Dungannon Swifts.