NI's GAWA power, Ballack beauty, Suker's exquisite chip & England's late late show

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 16 June in European Championship history.

Northern Ireland's Green and White Army celebrated a landmark win in Paris as they beat Ukraine 2-0 to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2016, while England stunned Wales with a late fight-back to win 2-1 in Lens.

Also on this day, Davor Suker's inch-perfect chip over Peter Schmeichel helped Croatia to a 3-0 win over Denmark at Hillsborough and Michael Ballack scored a magnificent free-kick for Germany against Austria in Vienna.

Watch Euro 2020 on BBC Sport next summer

Video available to UK users only.