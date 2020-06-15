England's Dutch masterclass, McCoist's Scotland scorcher and Ibrahimovic's acrobatics

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 18 June in European Championship history.

England produced arguably their best performance in a generation as they brushed aside the Netherlands 4-1 at Wembley to ignite Euro 96, meanwhile, at Villa Park, Ally McCoist scored a stunning goal for Scotland in their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Also on this day in 2004, Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic improvised against Italy to score a memorable goal in a 1-1 draw, and Romelu Lukaku scored twice as a rampant Belgium tore the Republic of Ireland apart to win 3-0 in Bordeaux at Euro 2016.

