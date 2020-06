BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 20 June in European Championship history.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey get the better of Russia as a rampant Wales win 3-0 in Toulouse on their way to finishing top of Group B - above England - at Euro 2016.

Also on this day, Phil Neville concedes a late penalty as England lose 3-2 to Romania to exit Euro 2000 - and in 2004, Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko scores the quickest goal in Euros history.

