Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is disappointed his side were denied a goal by goal-line technology during their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in the first Premier League game back following the lockdown period.

Wilder said that referee Michael Oliver contacted with VAR officials at Stockley Park but didn't hear anything back and says the officials need to have "the courage" to make difficult decisions.

