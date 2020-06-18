Terry's last-gasp clearance, Del Piero delights, and Czechs bounce back to stun Dutch

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 19 June in European Championship history.

John Terry is England's saviour as his acrobatic goalline clearance prevents Ukraine from equalising at Euro 2012, but closer inspection suggests the ball may well have crossed the line.

Also on this day in 2004, a Pavel Nedved-inspired Czech Republic produce one of the greatest Euros comebacks to shock Netherlands 3-2, while Italy's Alessandro del Piero and Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic score stunning goals.

