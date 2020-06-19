Fraser decision a huge blow for Cherries - Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it is "a huge blow" that Ryan Fraser will not play again for the club after the Scotland winger's decision not to sign a new contract with the Cherries.

Fraser, whose current deal expires on 30 June, declined the offer of a short extension to cover the remainder of the season.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday 20 June at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.

Watch Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on MOTD Live on Saturday 20 June at 19:15 BST on BBC One, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.

Video available to UK users only.

International users can watch this video: 'Fraser has played his last game"

READ MORE: Fraser 'has played last Cherries game'

Top videos

Top Stories

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Golden Horde wins the Commonwealth Cup
Jos Buttler
Marcus Rashford
Euro Rewind image
Video
England fans cheer