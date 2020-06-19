Goalfest in Bruges, Roo beauty & pain for Spain

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 21 June in European Championship history.

There's a seven-goal thriller in Bruges as Spain beat Yugoslavia 4-3 at Euro 2000, but there's also pain for Spain at Euro 2016 as they lose 2-1 against Croatia in Bordeaux.

Also on this day in 2004, 18-year-old Wayne Rooney cements his reputation as one of the hottest prospects in Europe with a double in England's 4-2 win over Croatia.

