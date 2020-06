MOTDx's Michael 'Timbsy' Timbs, Reece Parkinson and The Manor's Scotty Stacks react to Luka Milivojevic's free-kick in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the first ever MOTDx Watchalong epsiode.

MOTDx Watchalong returns on Wednesday, 24 June at 17:45 BST for Norwich City v Everton on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.