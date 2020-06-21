Crusaders 4-3 Cliftonville - 1 October 2016

Highlights of Crusaders' remarkable comeback win over north Belfast rivals Cliftonville from 2016.

Top videos

Top Stories

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football
Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
Mikel Arteta
  • From the section Football
Alastair Cook
Curtis Blaydes fighting Alexander Volkov
Goal fest in Bruges, Roo beauty & pain for Spain
Video