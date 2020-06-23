Pirlo's peerless penalty, Beckham's ballooned effort and Figo & Totti sparkle

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 24 June in European Championship history.

24 June is a bad day for England and penalty shootouts - they crashed out of Euro 2004 and 2012 on spot-kicks on this day.

In Portugal, England's exit was at the hands of the hosts in Lisbon with gloveless goalkeeper Ricardo scoring the decisive penalty. And in Kiev in 2012 Italy's Andrea Pirlo's audacious chipped penalty was the crucial moment.

Also on this day European superstars Francesco Totti and Luis Figo sparkled at Euro 2000.

