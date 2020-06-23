Why Gunners fan Shaughna could never date an Arsenal player

Way back in March, Reece Parkinson found out just how much of an Arsenal fan Love Island's Shaughna Phillips is, throwing it back to Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky and revealing what she does when she sees a Spurs shirt in the shops, as well as previewing the FA Cup quarter-finals.

This was filmed in March 2020 before social distancing was enforced in the UK.

Watch Norwich City v Manchester United on Saturday 27 June at 17:10 on BBC One and iPlayer, and Newcastle United v Manchester City on Sunday 28 June at 18:10 on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also watch both games with Reece and special guests on the MOTDx Watchalong on BBC iPlayer.

