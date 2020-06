Arsenal fan AP McCoy admits the club's poor form this season has not suited his "glory-hunting" fan tendencies.

"I thought for a little while Aubameyang was too good a player for Arsenal and not even he is performing," the legendary jockey told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra-Time.

"Where do you start the rebuild? The defence is non-existent. The midfield is not much better so it's very difficult for Arsenal."