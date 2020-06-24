Zidane's magic show, THAT Van Basten goal and Shaqiri's stunner

BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 25 June in European Championship history.

Zinedine Zidane had the pundits purring with a virtuoso display and a wonderful goal as France beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000.

Also on this day, Marco Van Basten and Ruud Gullit scored the goals as Netherlands beat the USSR 2-0 to win Euro '88, and in 2016 Xherdan Shaqiri scored a magnificent goal for Switzerland as they lost on penalties to Poland in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

