Boxing Day celebrations were 'distasteful' - Healy

  • From the section Irish

Linfield manager David Healy tells BBC Sport NI's Irish League Behaviour podcast that some of the celebrations which followed Glentoran's league win over their derby rivals on Boxing Day were "distasteful".

In the aftermath of the Glens' 3-0 win at the Oval social media footage emerged of Glentoran manager Mick McDermott celebrating with one of the club's supporters clubs.

Healy also responds to accusations that the stance taken by the Blues in the recent negotiations on how to end the Premiership season saw them facilitate the relegation of bottom club Institute to the Championship.

