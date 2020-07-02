Gary Lineker on Sunday’s big NHS thank you

BBC Match of the Day presenter and ex-England captain Gary Lineker is one of a number of sports stars calling for a big thank you to key workers on Sunday, 5 July at 17:00 BST as the NHS marks its 72nd birthday.

Various sporting governing bodies are encouraging the nation to come together for one final round of applause for staff who have been working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Rachel Burden on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Lineker said: “We owe so much to so many people that have gone beyond the line in this period.”