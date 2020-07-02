Others will suffer like Wigan - Harris

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris fears Wigan Athletic will not be the only EFL club who are forced into administration as a result of the financial impact of Covid-19.

The Latics announced on Wednesday they had gone into administration and face the prospect of a points deduction and possible relegation from the Championship.

Harris says clubs in the Championship as well as League One and League Two could follow a similar path as "football is not exempt" from the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.