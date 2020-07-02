Others will suffer like Wigan - Harris

  • From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris fears Wigan Athletic will not be the only EFL club who are forced into administration as a result of the financial impact of Covid-19.

The Latics announced on Wednesday they had gone into administration and face the prospect of a points deduction and possible relegation from the Championship.

Harris says clubs in the Championship as well as League One and League Two could follow a similar path as "football is not exempt" from the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ground staff disinfect the posts at Bramall Lane
Neil Warnock
The Black Lives Matter logo
  • From the section Cricket
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Coco Gauff
  • From the section Tennis
Russian flag and the Olympic flag
  • From the section Athletics