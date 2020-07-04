I let Linfield and David Jeffrey down - Feeney

New Bangor boss Lee Feeney says he is using the regrets he has over his unfulfilled potential as a player to motivate him as a manager.

The former Rangers forward, who took over the Premier Intermediate League club last month, says he let Linfield down when he returned there for a second spell after his time at Ibrox.

"I was a different person but now I could accept the challenge. There will be no excuses from my players because I will try everything to keep them going in the right direction," he said.

