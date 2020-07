Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says striker Mason Greenwood is the best finisher he has worked with after the 18-year-old scored twice in their 5-2 win against Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

