KT Tunstall: Pandemic an ‘extinction level event’ for music venues

KT Tunstall is warning that the coronavirus pandemic could cause some music venues to become extinct. The Scottish singer who rose to fame with hits like Suddenly I See has said ‘the situation is dire’ for the industry. More than 1000 artists recently signed an open letter to the cutlure secretary calling for action to save the UK's live music industry.

In response, a spokeswoman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the government was "already providing unprecedented financial assistance which many music organisations and artists have taken advantage of", pointing to loans and the job retention scheme. The Government recognise that this pandemic has created major challenges for the sector and are working closely with them to develop comprehensive guidance for performances and events to return as soon as possible.

This clip was taken from BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Sunday 5th July 2020.