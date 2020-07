BBC Sport takes a look back at an epic win for Republic of Ireland as they beat England 1-0 at the 1988 European Championship under the leadership of Jack Charlton.

WATCH MORE: I'm a destroyer, a fouler, why are you laughing? - Jack Charlton in his own words

WATCH MORE: 'A God in Ireland' and 'loved by the Pope' - Lawro on Jack Charlton

READ MORE: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubs