Michael O'Neill looks back on his first win as Northern Ireland manager, which came on 14 August 2013 against Russia - his 10th game in charge.

Martin Paterson scored the goal which gave NI a World Cup 2014 qualifying victory over Fabio Capello's side at Windsor Park.

"It was great to win against a team of such calibre. That was when we started to turn the corner and believe that we could go and progress the way we did," O'Neill said.