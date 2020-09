Ethan Ampadu wants to secure his place in the Wales side on the basis of his performances at new loan club Sheffield United.

Ampadu celebrates his 20th birthday on Monday and hopes that performances for the Blades in the Premier League will help him add to his 15 caps.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says that he's been keeping a close eye on the player for a "couple of years" and tried to sign him on loan from Chelsea last season.