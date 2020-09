Linfield boss David Healy believes the tempo of Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Floriana could see his more technical players become matchwinners.

The Irish Premiership winners will take on the Maltese champions in behind closed doors encounter at Windsor Park.

The winners of the second-round qualifier, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, will take on Estonia's Flora Tallinn or Icelandic team KR Reykjavík at home next week.