Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says his team will have to be at their best to have any chance of beating Motherwell in Thursday night's Europa League qualifier.

The Irish League side will hope to emulate their display in the last round when they stunned Maribor in Slovenia.

The winners face a trip to Albanian side KF Laçi or Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel in the third qualifying round next week.